Diversified LLC Purchases 820 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 249,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 86,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 102,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $172.28. 7,442,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,066,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $153.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $495.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

