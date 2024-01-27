Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 405 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $610.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $628.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

