Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,490 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 229.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Barclays began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 226.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.