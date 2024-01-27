Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.90 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.92). Approximately 650,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 615,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.10 ($0.90).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.62. The firm has a market cap of £320.06 million, a P/E ratio of -484.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Custodian Property Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,000.00%.

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

