Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187,317.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $172.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $176.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $495.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

