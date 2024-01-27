Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 6,930,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,225,000 after buying an additional 171,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 134,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMTG opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 31.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.29). Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.41%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

