Christopher (Chris) Evans Purchases 33,333 Shares of Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1) Stock

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX:WR1 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Evans acquired 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,899.80 ($13,091.97).
Winsome Resources Price Performance
About Winsome Resources
Winsome Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of lithium in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Adina flagship project; and Cancet project comprising 395 claims, covering an area of 20,000 hectares, located in Quebec, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the Sirmac-Clappier project that comprising 39 claims, covering an area of 1,931 hectares; and the Tilly project comprising 91 claims, covering 47 square kilometers, located in Quebec, Canada.
