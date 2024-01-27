Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) PT Lowered to $141.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BG. Barclays dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.38.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.2 %

BG stock opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.