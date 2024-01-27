BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) vs. Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Head to Head Survey

Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BTCS $1.28 million 18.91 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.45

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS.

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.51%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Summary

BTCS beats Bitfarms on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.