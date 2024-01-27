Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Trading Down 2.1%

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.32 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 988,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,155,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other Brave Bison Group news, insider Oliver Green bought 2,250,000 shares of Brave Bison Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($57,179.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brave Bison Group plc operates as a digital advertising agency in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising and technology services, include social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, search engine optimization, e-commerce software integration, system design, and others.

