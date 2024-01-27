BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ZPW stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.88. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1-year low of C$14.14 and a 1-year high of C$15.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.41.

