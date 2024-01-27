BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZRE)

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZRE stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,425. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.32. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.82 and a 1-year high of C$24.61.

