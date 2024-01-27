BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 2nd

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZWB remained flat at C$17.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.11. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a twelve month low of C$15.29 and a twelve month high of C$19.74.

