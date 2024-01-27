BMO Capital Markets Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $30.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BBU opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.62 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -624.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Business Partners

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after purchasing an additional 686,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,467,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% during the second quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 126,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

