Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

BX stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,952,000 after purchasing an additional 522,561 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

