Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.71) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of LON:PHLL opened at GBX 177.60 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17,760.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Petershill Partners has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.80 ($2.34).

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

