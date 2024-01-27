Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.71) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Monday, December 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on PHLL
Petershill Partners Stock Up 2.2 %
About Petershill Partners
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petershill Partners
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.