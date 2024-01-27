Barclays Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $43.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADNT. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Adient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adient

Adient Price Performance

ADNT opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.