Banco de Chile (BCH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Banco de Chile to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.
Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $647.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.07 million. On average, analysts expect Banco de Chile to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Banco de Chile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BCH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 85,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
