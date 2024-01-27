Banco de Chile (BCH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Banco de Chile to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $647.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.07 million. On average, analysts expect Banco de Chile to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 85,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 252.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 491,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

