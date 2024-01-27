Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Down 52.2% in January

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of ACAB stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $166,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $523,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

