Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.70 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AIT opened at $177.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $182.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.