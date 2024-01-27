Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

AIT stock opened at $177.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $182.96. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

