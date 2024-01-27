Andrew D. Lipman Sells 2,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $927.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.