Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.19.

ALS stock opened at C$17.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.97. The stock has a market cap of C$843.20 million, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$17.81 and a twelve month high of C$23.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.25 million. Research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.3906283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

