Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Alaska Air Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-5.00 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

