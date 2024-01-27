AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Down 98.9% in January

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the December 31st total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

AGNCL stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.