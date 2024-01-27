AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 411.1% in January

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AGM Group Price Performance

Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. AGM Group has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

