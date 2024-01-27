Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Sells $40,813.04 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $40,813.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO opened at $23.38 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 million. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,686,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.