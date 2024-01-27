AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) vs. Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bonterra Energy and AGC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 AGC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 24.74%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than AGC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bonterra Energy and AGC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $295.52 million 0.48 $60.78 million $0.94 4.06 AGC $15.60 billion 0.51 $197.56 million ($0.27) -27.33

AGC has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. AGC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bonterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and AGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 14.53% 9.44% 4.92% AGC -2.08% 3.46% 1.94%

Risk & Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGC has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats AGC on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About AGC

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystals, silicon carbides, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, diffusers, glass ceramics substrates, optical planar devices, IR cut filters, aspherical glass and molded lens, and micro lens array products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and pastes, as well as glass substrates for semiconductor packaging and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agents for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science businesses. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

