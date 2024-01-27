ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.