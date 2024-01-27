ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.98 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

