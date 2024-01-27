ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.98 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
See Also
