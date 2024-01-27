Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aclarion Stock Performance

Shares of ACON opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Aclarion has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $37.92.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 724.93% and a negative net margin of 5,433.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclarion

About Aclarion

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACON Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.00% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.