Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Up 89.6% in January

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 960,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Absci by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Absci by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 725,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Absci in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Absci by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABSI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Absci from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $3.71 on Friday. Absci has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Absci will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

