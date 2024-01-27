abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Shares Up 1.3%

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 56.90 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56.70 ($0.72). 1,231,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,157,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.71).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £233.70 million, a PE ratio of -378.00, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.38.

abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.22. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,333.33%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

