West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 64.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of West Bancorporation stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 2,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 253.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 491,400.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

