Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.92 million and $1.04 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00077294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00029981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001475 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,589,070 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

