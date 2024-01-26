WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Up 134.2% in January

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WaFd Trading Up 0.2 %

WAFDP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,550. WaFd has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.