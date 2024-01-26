Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

VIRT stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 616,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,186. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Virtu Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after buying an additional 338,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,691,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 585,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.