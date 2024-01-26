Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.4 %

VTR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4,748.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

