Univest Financial Co. (UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on February 21st

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Univest Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

UVSP traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $641.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

