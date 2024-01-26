Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 341 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 249,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.54. 278,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.75. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.