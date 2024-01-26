Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,818 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,736,000 after buying an additional 254,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE AEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. 12,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.82. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.