Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. 12,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,225. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.31.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FAF

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.