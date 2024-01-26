Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,879. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.