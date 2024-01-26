Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Forestar Group worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Forestar Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forestar Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Forestar Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $235,111.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,706 shares of company stock worth $494,922. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FOR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.13. 9,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,184. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

