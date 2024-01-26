Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

RGLD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.15. 11,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.11. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

