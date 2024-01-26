S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. S&T Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 56,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.78. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

