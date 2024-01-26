SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 9,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,936. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SJW Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

