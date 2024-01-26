Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 767,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 712.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

