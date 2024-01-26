Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up to $26.86

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.86, but opened at $27.68. Schrödinger shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 194,063 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SDGR

Schrödinger Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrödinger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,137.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.