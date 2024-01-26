Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $341.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $346.00 to $341.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,387. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

